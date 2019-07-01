Regarding the June 28 news article “Gerrymander decision injects new urgency into Democrats’ fight for states”:

The Supreme Court’s gerrymandering decision to avoid taking a stand on “political” decisions was absurdly illogical. The Constitution is a political document, drafted, debated and ratified by political processes. Governance is political; it is not automatically partisan. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s reasoning was faulty, making two parties a permanent, immutable and inviolable feature of elections.

The Constitution recognized the people as sovereign, not the federal or state government and not parties (warned against in the Federalist Papers). As for “how much is too much” partisan gerrymandering, the answer is “any.” Straightforward principles and parameters can be established for district-drawing: equal numbers of people; compact areas adhering closely to existing political and administrative jurisdictions; unless under court or Justice Department order to redress prior voting rights abuses, no consideration of party affiliation/registration or past voting behavior and results. This should not be an exercise whereby parties advantage themselves but one that puts people writ large, not factions, first.

Alex Karagiannis, Falls Church

The 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision on partisan gerrymandering should have little effect in Virginia because there is no registration by political parties. Without registration by political party, gerrymandering districts can be done only by race.

Americans should pressure their legislators to make it easier for a recognized political party such as the Constitution Party of Virginia (of which I am chairman) or the Libertarian Party of Virginia to become fully established parties. Requiring 10,000 signatures across the state and 400 signatures in every congressional district for a candidate to qualify for the ballot and requiring a statewide candidate to receive 10 percent of the vote to become an established party is not my idea of liberty or freedom. Some states require only 50,000 votes total; other states require 1 percent.

When there is competition and other political parties are granted “established” status, gerrymandering will be a thing of the past.

John Bloom, Newport News, Va.

For the more than 40 percent of adults who identify as independent, the Supreme Court’s recent opinion on gerrymandering may provide little succor.

Political parties and the gerrymandering they engage in arose after our Constitution’s adoption. The majority failed to explain why there is no meaningful distinction between pre- and post-Constitution gerrymandering and, more important, how the states and Congress can fix a problem never envisioned by the founders. The dissenters, however, seem content to allow Democrats and Republicans a shared, if contentious, monopoly in the voting process. In their view, we now have the standards for the courts to play an ongoing role in deciding which one of the two has gone a bit too far in drawing district lines. Both sides unwittingly make the case for independent commissions to minimize corruption of the political system.

This case demonstrates, if anything, that Supreme Court decisions should not be treated as scholarly works of history or primers for good government. When it comes to the core question of perpetuating our democracy, it seems that courts will now have to be content with being more like cops who fail to intervene in an internecine turf war.

James F. McKeown, Falls Church

It seems our gerrymandered Supreme Court has decided that gerrymandering the House is quite acceptable. We need to fix that. Accordingly, I propose the following amendment to the Constitution:

“States which are entitled to representation by more than one Member in the House of Representatives shall create constituent districts for those Members whose boundaries are drawn solely with respect to compact geographic limits and equal distribution of population.”

David Graham, Sterling

