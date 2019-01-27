In her Jan. 23 op-ed, “A better chant: ‘Build up the Coast Guard!,’ ” Karen Tumulty brought up some excellent points that have been mostly ignored in the “discussion” of the wall. It raised some questions.

Think of it this way: The president is used to running a private family organization and deciding everything from pencils to penthouses.

The government is a little bit different: It’s a public organization responsible to citizen taxpayers for how and when the organization spends their money. For a $5 billion project, we might like to know a few things. For example, what kind of construction will be used? How does that compare to other designs? Who is the contractor?

For a wall, we might like to know how effective we can expect it to be in solving the problem. What historical evidence do we have to support that? For $5 billion, we might like to know if there are better, more cost-effective ways to solve the problem. What are those methods? Have they been used before?

What, exactly, is the problem we are trying to solve? Five billion dollars is a lot of money, at least to me, and it seems as though we ought to spend it wisely.

So far, my observation is that the president wants to build a monument to a “War on Immigrants.” Maybe he should use his own money.

Bob Bailey, Silver Spring

President Trump’s obsession with building a wall has little to do with real border security and much to do with him building a monument to himself, the way Egyptian pharaohs built pyramids.

But this is not 2500 B.C. The fact that the president is turning down the Democrats’ proposal to spend billions on effective security (people, technology, infrastructure, etc.) proves this point. How unfortunate that Republicans are supporting Mr. Trump’s obsession. History will surely treat them unkindly.

Ron Glaser, Haymarket