Regarding the Sept. 7 front-page article “Reining Trump in, from inside”:

The anonymous senior official who wrote an op-ed for the New York Times is a coward. He (or she) wants us to believe that he is doing his best behind the scenes to save the republic from the fool in the White House. In fact, as long as he remains in his position, he is helping to advance the argument that President Trump should remain in his position.

One guesses he may have in mind writing a book after the Trump tragedy ends — a book that will assert he worked for the public good. If he does so, there will surely be others who identify him as the subordinate fool that he is.

Peter Bridges, Arlington

The writer served as a Foreign Service officer under seven presidents and was ambassador to Somalia.

No matter one’s political leanings, all Americans should feel a sense of violation and extreme alarm regarding recent White House disclosures. While the exposés reported in Bob Woodward’s book “Fear ” and the New York Times’s anonymous op-ed are in keeping with the Constitution’s high principles of freedom of the press, the actions of those reported on are in stark contrast to those very constitutional principles they claim to be defending.

Strikingly, the headline on the anonymous op-ed proclaimed, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” as though it were a badge of honor when it’s more the mark of Cain. Just who elected this man (or woman) president? While President Trump may be “amoral,” ill-tempered, erratic and narcissistic to an extreme, these non-redeeming characteristics are not criminal offenses. Rarely have I found myself in agreement with this administration, but I concur that terms such as “gutless” and “cowardly” apply, especially when contrasted with the open courage and personal sacrifices of the Founding Fathers.

Mr. Trump has continually railed against a “deep state” shadow government seeking to bring him down. He may be right. However, the cabal appears to be from his own party, his own administration. President Abraham Lincoln asked, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up among us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.” Is this how it starts?

John Lock, Colmar, Pa.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) is the latest gaslighting legislator. While jumping to President Trump’s defense in the wake of Bob Woodward’s new book, the senator cited the strength of the economy, our refurbished military and a renewed crackdown on our nation’s enemies. Through this flagrant non sequitur, he basically told the American people, “Things aren’t as bad as you think they are.” It was such an extreme pivot that it failed to even connect back to Mr. Woodward’s reporting.

This sort of rhetorical deflection, intended to elicit self-doubt in the listener, has become the go-to response from our so-called leaders across the political spectrum, and it must stop. It’s bad enough that we have to endure disingenuousness from our politicians, but when their lack of candor aims to make us second-guess our own judgments, that’s a whole new level of offensive. To think that the individual’s consciousness is fair game in our culture war angers and appalls. It would have me wondering “What’s next?” — except there’s nowhere else to go. To quote Mr. Graham from a year ago, “History is watching us all.”

Gregory Eck, Alexandria

So everything’s okay?

There’s a dedicated, secret Republican cadre of responsible public servants mitigating the unstable person who calls himself leader of the free world? Party on, Fortress America. No need to impose an element of sanity and restraint by overturning the House. No need to question or even examine the hand-over-fist dismantling of a half-century of international cooperation, environmental protection and civil rights.

Yes, he hired us; but really, stack o’ Bibles, trust us (whoever we are).

James Taylor, Lenox, Mass.