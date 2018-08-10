I am sure I was not the only person who read the July 30 Sports article “OWL makes history, aims for more” and, after finishing the first page of the article and most of the second, still didn’t know what “sport”/event was being reviewed. The championship of what?

For those of us over 40, how about a brief description of what games you are reviewing — particularly as I read the sports section in The Post and the New York Times every morning and have never before seen a reference to the OWL, or Overwatch League, a professional esports league for the video game Overwatch.

I expect if you wrote a story about shinty, you’d give the readers a brief description of the game.

Carl Uehlein, Alexandria