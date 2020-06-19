In 1970, our city was more than 70 percent African American , but what became of Chocolate City? In 2015, the city dropped to below 50 percent African American . It is conservatively estimated that more than 40,000 black families have been pushed out of the District in the past decade alone due to harmful policies that fuel the gentrification of D.C. neighborhoods. These policies, propelled by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council, hide behind skewed definitions of “affordability” and use a regional, rather than a local, area median income (which includes some of the country’s richest counties).

Ms. Bowser wrote in her June 15 op-ed, “The protests show why D.C. statehood matters,” that to think the District’s lack of voting representation and its large black population are not related is to be “willfully ignorant of our nation’s history.” Is it just a coincidence that the long struggle by black Washingtonians for statehood has been delayed and denied until now, when the black population is no longer the majority in the city? Is it the same coincidence that the grocery stores and playgrounds lobbied for in neighborhoods with lower-income black families have been delayed or denied until they are displaced, or until newer whiter residents arrive? To ignore these truths would be to be willfully ignorant of our city’s history and our current reality.