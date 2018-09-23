In his Sept. 19 op-ed, “A way out of the Kavanaugh dilemma,” David Von Drehle argued that “it’s unimaginable that [Brett M.] Kavanaugh would have been the pick if [Christine Blasey] Ford’s accusation had been known last spring.”

What a catastrophic position. The premier foundational principle of American jurisprudence is that a person is innocent until proved guilty. There is as yet no corroborating evidence that Ms. Ford’s allegation of sexual assault is true. Indeed, at least one other individual reported to be present has stated that he has no knowledge of the event. Other women, including some knew Mr. Kavanaugh as a teenager, have also defended his character.

It seems that the op-ed suggested that “innocent until proved guilty” be placed in the trash disposal and shredded when a woman accuses a man of sexual assault. Such a position is antithetical to the very fabric of the American judicial system.

Gerry Silverstein, South Burlington, Vt.

I have known Brett M. Kavanaugh since we were children. We did not attend high school together because he went to Georgetown Preparatory School a few years before I attended high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. I do not write this letter to speak to Mr. Kavanaugh’s character, though I would vouch for him absolutely. That has already been done by the hundreds of men and women whom we have seen and read about these past weeks.

Instead, I am speaking to those people who are almost violently voicing their support of Christine Blasey Ford without ever having met her or spoken to her. Is this what #MeToo and the fight for equality for women have devolved into? Now we support anyone who accuses someone of despicable behavior simply because she is a woman? Where is the proof? Has it fallen to Mr. Kavanaugh to prove that he didn’t do this? Shouldn’t there be investigating into Ms. Ford’s high school behaviors? Could I accuse a stranger on the street of attacking me and then garner the support of Hollywood and everyone who dislikes our president? I am not victim-shaming, but I refuse to believe that, as women, we need to always side with women.

That attitude is setting our gender back. Let’s strive for equality and the truth.

Meghan McMurtrie Quinn, Bethesda