Michelle Singletary’s June 7 Economy & Business column, “Contract keeps everyone on the same page when your adult child lives at home,” encouraged parents to have a contract with an adult child who has come home to live, but it missed an important point. It listed all the things the adult child is responsible for as an obligation for living back home, but what happens when the adult child violates the contract a lot, a little, sometimes, all the time? Contracts without enforceable penalties are paper tigers. Enforcing contracts with children, adult or not, can be problematic. If a dispute has to go to court, as mentioned in the article, it may be a good time to reflect on your original child-raising methodology.

Stan Smith, Chevy Chase