A ragged tin shed in the forest turned into a polling booth for a single voter in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. (Niha Masih/The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 19 news article “Election workers in India travel 300 miles for one voter”:

In India, all adults have the right to vote and cannot be forced to travel more than 1.24 miles to a polling place. One team of Indian voting officials lugged voting machines for 300 miles, traveling four days by car and foot, and another team will cross a lion-infested jungle, each to reach a single voter. Other teams crossed crocodile-infested swamps or will be airlifted with oxygen to reach a handful of voters.

Meanwhile, American politicians, officials and others actively work to restrict which Americans can vote and discourage registered voters from doing so. Perhaps the United States can learn from India how to make America great again.

Coryn Weigle, Alexandria