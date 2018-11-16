In his Nov. 13 Health & Science article, “Drug costs force tough choices on doctors, patients,” Dhruv Khullar left unanswered the best path for quantifying a drug’s value. In the United States, the stakeholders (payers, employers, providers and patients) often have differing views about value.

Evaluating the benefits, risks and costs of any health-care intervention should first seek to understand the factors each stakeholder values. This includes the perspectives of patients with lived experience. Such assessments should be undertaken collaboratively and transparently to ensure that these viewpoints are reflected in the methods and models used to interpret value.

Examining benefits and costs of drugs is difficult but not impossible. If we bring all decision-makers together to modernize our methods and build mechanisms for assessing value in an open forum, we can better understand value and close the understanding gap between a drug’s price and its worth.

Jennifer Bright, Alexandria

The writer is executive director of the Innovation and Value Initiative.