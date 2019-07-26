The sincere and decent Michael Gerson found himself disheartened (again) by the apostasy of many Republican lawmakers he had previously thought to be people of character and values, in their embracing and defending the egregious moral and political offenses of the president [“GOP leaders are shilling for a bigot,” op-ed, July 23].

Mr. Gerson cited former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) as an example of those Republicans who, faced with “a choice between keeping the president’s favor and maintaining their own integrity,” chose to keep the president’s favor. Mr. Gerson concluded that by defending the barbarian in the White House, Republican leaders lost their credibility and dignity. Mr. Gerson got it a little wrong here: You can’t lose something you never had, and GOP leaders have shown that their supposed devotion to character, morality, family and fiscal discipline was the merest pretense. It was deception, pure and simple, a means to an end (getting elected), a cynical adoption of a point of view to hoodwink the rubes for whom they secretly — but obviously — have nothing but contempt.

Bruce Carnes, Fairfax

The writer was chief financial officer at the Education Department under President Ronald Reagan and at Energy under George W. Bush.

Read more letters to the editor.