The plan further states that “the Jordan Valley, which is critical for Israel’s national security, will be under Israeli sovereignty.” This gives Palestinians 70 percent of the West Bank plus Gaza. The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state after the Israelis extend sovereignty over 30 percent of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, which will then give Israel defensible boundaries, something it desperately needs. There is absolutely nothing that the government of Israel is planning that is not in keeping with the Trump peace plan.
Sarah N. Stern, Washington
The writer is founder and president of
the Endowment for Middle East Truth.
Jackson Diehl stated that there’s reason to suppose that President Trump will greenlight the annexation of parts of the West Bank because Mr. Trump has already granted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a string of unprecedented concessions, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, without regard for the geopolitical consequences.” Though the international community has expressed only mild condemnation of that move, the consequences of a further one-sided U.S. intervention are likely to be far more severe.
With U.S. power and international standing declining, Israel cannot expect to be shielded from international opprobrium, especially when it becomes clear, as Mr. Diehl noted, that Mr. Trump’s motivation is transparent — namely his election-year push to galvanize evangelical Christians and a minority of U.S. Jews.
Israelis would be well advised to look beyond 2020 and consider the unavoidable loss of critical support from the United States and the international community at large.
Engaging the Palestinians in seeking a just and peaceful solution to the conflict is likely to pay much higher long-term dividends for everyone.
Martin Karcher, Washington