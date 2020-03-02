With all the silly jokes and tricks, I learned the skills they taught me, and after written exams and oral exams administered by two professors of surgery (males, of course), I wound up earning honors in surgery, one of my proudest accomplishments. The surgical team members who made such frequent comments about women not belonging in surgery actually encouraged me to go into surgery. That, too, made me proud. Although I eventually became a gastroenterologist, surgery was my favorite rotation.
Being a woman in surgery then was as rare as being a female trader on Wall Street. Women who chose those careers knew what to expect. I gave as good as I got.
Now, there are many female doctors, and in all specialties, surgical as well as nonsurgical. To paraphrase former president Barack Obama: Yes, we could, and yes, we did!
Carol Schuffler, Annandale