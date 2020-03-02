I read with great interest Kathleen Parker’s Feb. 26 op-ed, “Is Bloomberg’s workplace behavior disqualifying?,” in which she told us about Ginny Clark, the first female trainee at Salomon Brothers. Having been a third-year medical student on a surgical rotation in 1976, I can relate. Female surgeons were almost unheard of at that time. My rotation consisted of six residents (at least a couple of whom looked as though they could bench press their own weight) at various levels of surgical training, as well as three of my classmates, all male. Our professors were also male. There was one other female surgical resident in the surgical training program, but she wasn’t on my rotation. Lewd jokes were told, tricks were played (think about surgical gloves filled with water), and extra “scut work” was assigned to me.