There used to be a separate upstairs venue at Assets, a bar that caused far more disturbance than Assets or its precursors. Assets seems to draw folks from area hotels seeking relative anonymity. Things could get pretty rowdy when the bar closed and patrons hit the pavement, some of them literally.

Once, in a fit of community do-gooderism, I volunteered to watch what happened at closing. Not much, really. Drunk people are clueless and loud. They parked in the Sheridan-Kalorama neighborhood and returned to their cars laughing, cursing and generally being a pain. Luckily, in the District, if you call about a valid noise complaint, the Metropolitan Police respond and do what they can.

Calling out the old rich white people falls flat, especially where Marie Drissel is concerned; she may be rich and white, but she is anything but racist. She has dedicated her life to a better District for all.

The owner should spend a little money sprucing up the outside. Take it, as we say, uptown. But really, where we live, the nightlife issues all fall south of Dupont Circle.

Eric Lamar, Washington

