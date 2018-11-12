Last Tuesday, I served as an inside poll observer for the Democratic Party in Alexandria. I arrived at 5:15 a.m. All was as it should be. I presented my credentials to the election chief, a Democrat, and her assistant chief, a Republican. Later, the assistant chief educated me that, in Virginia, the election chiefs are all from the governor’s party and the assistants are all from the opposing party.

We had in-depth training on the details of voter eligibility and how to handle some specific situations, e.g., a voter’s current address does not match his or her registered address. The guidance was, basically, to ensure that anyone who showed up to vote could vote (i.e., cast a regular ballot unless clearly prohibited). Although many difficult situations arose, I was satisfied with how they were resolved: Voters were sent to their registered district or sent back for approved identification.

Twice, voters marked their ballot with checks rather than filling in the circles, inserted the ballot into the reader and skedaddled. What to do? The election official deferred to an on-site superior, who said the ballots were void. Eventually, the election official and supervisor conferred, reversed the decision and placed the ballots in the auxiliary compartment, to be hand-counted at the end.

At the end of the day, everything was carefully observed. The count was indisputable. (As to those two “abandoned” ballots? I and all who looked at the check marks agreed that they were undoubtedly cast for the Republicans. So be it.) We in Virginia should feel great confidence in our vote.

H. Ric Blacksten, Alexandria