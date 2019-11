It may well be that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) intended to show his disrespect for the process, his colleagues and the witnesses when he did not wear a suit jacket “at the opening of the public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.” It may also be that he didn’t wear a suit jacket to show that he was fully prepared for “a fight — [indeed, that he was] champing at the bit for one.” In either case, however, his behavior is far more akin to that of an insecure, adolescent boy than a capable grown-up, let alone a member of Congress. Teenage boys often feel the need to strut their stuff, express disdain and show off their muscles via the clothes they wear. Mature, confident men who respect themselves and others do not.