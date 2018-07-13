We watched in rapt attention as the nation of Thailand marshaled its resources to rescue young boys trapped in a cave in a remote region [“ ‘We’ve rescued everyone’,” front page, July 11]. In our country, we abide the cruel, scandalous behavior of an administration that separates infants and young immigrant children from their parents who are fleeing to preserve their very lives.

Who are we? What have we become?

Stephen J. Stahley, Westminster, Md.

Regarding the July 12 news article “Stepping up to help migrant families”:

Because of the damage that the Trump administration has done with the separation of children from their families, it should now be mandatory that these children and their families be given a path to citizenship. It is the least we can do.

Judith Kiel, Columbia