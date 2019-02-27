In her Feb. 24 op-ed, “Beware the MAGA curse,” Kathleen Parker wrote that the Covington Catholic High School students on the Mall were “cleared of any wrongdoing by a third-party investigation.” The “third party” was commissioned by the Diocese of Covington, Ky. — not a disinterested party. One could say it was the first party investigating itself.

As for Jussie Smollett, his alleged crime was inflicted on himself. Hardly comparable to Christopher Paul Hasson, the President Trump-supporting white nationalist who allegedly planned “a killing campaign.”

None of this alters the reality that African Americans remain the most targeted victims of hate crimes in our society, according to the most recent FBI statistics, and hate crimes have risen across the board during the Trump presidency. The Ku Klux Klan held a parade celebrating Trump’s election; a young woman was killed in Charlottesville; and Trump placed on the Supreme Court a man whom the NAACP Legal Defense Fund cited for his abysmal record on civil rights. For these reasons and more, it is easy to see why “MAGA” is credibly viewed as “a nearly KKK-grade threat of white supremacy.”

Suzanne Meyer, Washington