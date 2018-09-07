Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bud Day, left, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) talk during a campaign rally in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., during McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

The Aug. 26 editorial “The irreplaceable American,” about the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), contained an oft-repeated error. The aircraft McCain was flying when he was shot down was an A-4 Skyhawk. The editorial identified the Skyhawk as a “fighter jet.” That was incorrect. The “A” in A-4 stands for “attack.” The Skyhawk was a ground attack aircraft.

As the descriptor implies, it was used for dropping bombs and firing rockets and missiles at targets on the ground. Fighters, on the other hand, are designed to engage in air-to-air combat with other aircraft. Thus fighter aircraft designators begin with an “F,” as in F-4 and F-14.

While it is true that the U.S. Air Force generally refers to any smaller tactical aircraft as a fighter, the same is not so in the Navy.

Van Stewart, Alexandria

The writer is a retired naval aviator.