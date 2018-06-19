As a professional who works in suicide prevention, I appreciated Petula Dvorak’s June 12 Metro column, “Now can we finally talk about suicide?” As a professional who has a personal story, I decided to punctuate her column with my voice. Fifteen years ago, I was suicidal. I really wanted to stop the pain. I wasn’t mentally ill. I was traumatized, alone and facing the pain of ending toxic relationships with my family. I did not want to die because I felt depressed; I wanted to die because everything in my life felt as though it was already dying. Breathing hurt. Feeling hurt. The future felt intangible.
What didn’t help me: telling me my thoughts and feelings were a symptom or trying to focus me on a future with purpose. What did help me: Being in the room with me without judgment, without advice and without stigma was the single most powerful lifesaving tool. I lived through my pain not because I was particularly brave or courageous or found the right medication or therapist, but because people kept blocking me from my death. It took years; but I’m now part of the 90 percent who make it through our suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
We are more than symptoms. We are people. And now I help run the region’s hotline and text line, where we listen.
Laura Mayer, Fairfax
The writer is director of PRS CrisisLink,
a nonprofit helping those facing life crises.