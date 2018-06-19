Participants in the 16-mile Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention rest on the lawn after their walk at George Washington University's University Yard in 2013. (Michel du Cille/The Washington Post)

As a professional who works in suicide prevention, I appreciated Petula Dvorak’s June 12 Metro column, “Now can we finally talk about suicide?” As a professional who has a personal story, I decided to punctuate her column with my voice. Fifteen years ago, I was suicidal. I really wanted to stop the pain. I wasn’t mentally ill. I was traumatized, alone and facing the pain of ending toxic relationships with my family. I did not want to die because I felt depressed; I wanted to die because everything in my life felt as though it was already dying. Breathing hurt. Feeling hurt. The future felt intangible.

What didn’t help me: telling me my thoughts and feelings were a symptom or trying to focus me on a future with purpose. What did help me: Being in the room with me without judgment, without advice and without stigma was the single most powerful lifesaving tool. I lived through my pain not because I was particularly brave or courageous or found the right medication or therapist, but because people kept blocking me from my death. It took years; but I’m now part of the 90 percent who make it through our suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

We are more than symptoms. We are people. And now I help run the region’s hotline and text line, where we listen.

Laura Mayer, Fairfax

The writer is director of PRS CrisisLink,

a nonprofit helping those facing life crises.