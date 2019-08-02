Columnist

It is the business of a political columnist to watch politicians with a cynical glare, discounting their high-flown rhetoric and searching for the self-interested political calculation beneath the most seemingly altruistic policy proposals. But even the hardest-bitten among us have a soft spot for a few characters here and there, and one of mine is Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.). Alas, on Thursday, Hurd, 41, announced he would not seek reelection in 2020.

A few years back, I spent a sweltering August week following Hurd around the honky-tonks and Dairy Queens of Texas’s 23rd Congressional District in the southwestern part of the state. The DQ Blizzards were sweetly delicious. So was the relief of watching a congressman talk politics without slinging mud at his opponents.

As politicians go, Hurd is exceptionally soothing. He doesn’t raise his voice, he doesn’t rail against Democrats — indeed, at least during our brief acquaintance, he didn’t actually talk all that much. Instead, he listened to his constituents as they voiced local concerns far different from the high-stakes, and highly partisan, interpersonal battles that dominate politics in Washington. And even when his constituents were talking about contentious national issues, Hurd’s answers inevitably tried to stake out some middle ground.

I’m not saying he always found solutions everyone could agree on. But his answers generally sounded like things that both sides could probably live with, without feeling that they’d been robbed.

For those who toil in political reportage, Hurd also had a welcome, blood-pressure-lowering capacity to discuss policy without routinely saying things that were absurd, misleading or flat-out untrue. The former CIA officer was a wonk, though not in an Elizabeth Warren “Look at me, wonking out!” kind of way. He was just quietly and endearingly competent on the issues he’d chosen to make his own.

Hurd, who is biracial, is the only African American Republican in the House; when he leaves, the GOP caucus will have no one at all who can speak firsthand to the experience of that community. Hurd is also one of a shrinking number of the party’s moderates, representing that perilously endangered species, the truly competitive swing district.

All of which makes Hurd’s impending departure the perfect symbol of what has happened to the Republican Party over the past few years. It has stopped trying to build a broad coalition, and instead is simply catering to the angriest partisans in deep-red districts.

The result isn’t pretty. Instead of reaching out to more Americans, Republicans are hunkering down with the base they already have, a base that is older than the country as a whole, and which will eventually doom them to irrelevance unless they can expand beyond it. To mollify that base, Republican politicians stay busy thinking up ever more implausible excuses for President Trump’s misbehavior, rather than standing for simple decency. (Really, it shouldn’t be partisan to point out that well-mannered and well-intentioned people do not take public joy in the misfortunes of others.)

Instead of talking about things they might do to make America better — hey, maybe even great — Republicans are entirely too focused on scaring voters about the Democratic agenda. And fair enough, since it’s often plenty scary, but at least it’s an agenda, which is something today’s GOP can’t really boast.

Hurd hinted at all this in the Twitter thread that announced his departure; the parting shot was his final pledge to “stay involved in politics to help make sure the Republican Party looks like America.” That can’t be dismissed as a Republican-in-name-only betrayal; Hurd has voted with his party most of the time, even though it could be costly in an evenly split district. Nor can he be accused, as we #NeverTrumpers often are, of having Trump Derangement Syndrome. Hurd has been quite measured in his occasional criticisms of the president, and says he still plans to vote for Trump in 2020.

There’s a plausible argument to be made that Hurd’s move has an element of self-preservation; antipathy toward Trump is making it harder and harder for moderate Republicans, and many of them have decided to retire rather than pour money and energy into a race they’re likely to lose. But that argument is also a confession that Trump is costing the party something rather important: a chance to build durable majorities with which Republicans might actually get something done.

Hurd says he’s not done with politics yet, so fans can hope for a return of his calm, thoughtful presence. In the interim, Republicans would do well to follow Hurd’s approach to politics and try listening for a change — to everyone, not just the angriest and most passionate members of their base.

Read more from Megan McArdle’s archive, follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her updates on Facebook.