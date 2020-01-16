Ultimately, the Supreme Court is unable to order a change of venue or venire, to direct the sequestration of senators from their constituents who want to voice their opinion with respect to impeachment or to strike sitting senators from participating in the proceedings for their perceived preconceived biases — with such biases cutting both ways. Therefore, according to the Constitution, the “jury pool” will remain the same. For this reason, the Supreme Court lacks any judicially manageable standards to decide a challenge to a supposedly improper impeachment trial on the merits.

In short, there is no adequate remedy at law or equity. Therefore, the political process is the only viable solution to any perceived improper impeachment trial, not judicial review as suggested by Mr. Robenalt.

Nigel Evan Jeffries, Charleston. W.Va.

Imagine if the Supreme Court took James Robenalt’s suggestion and reviewed a presidential impeachment. What remedy would it impose? Overturning the verdict would run afoul of the Constitution, which grants the Senate “the Sole power” to try impeachments. But returning the case to the Senate would risk making a mockery of the court as the Senate might ignore the letter or spirit of its decision.

Judicial review would also place the chief justice in the unseemly position of reviewing a trial over which he presided. But if he were to recuse himself for this reason, the court could deadlock 4 to 4, leaving the presidency in limbo.

Mr. Robenalt said the chief justice should exercise “considerable power to steer the Senate toward reasonable standards for weighing evidence and rendering judgments” and lamented the fact that the majority party may “insist” on turning the trial into a farce. Nothing in the Constitution requires the chief justice to abide by Senate rules. At his Senate confirmation hearing, the chief justice said his job is to “call balls and strikes.” The upcoming trial may test his tolerance for foul play.