Al Franken leaves the Senate floor after delivering a speech where he resigned from the Senate on Dec. 7, 2017. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The May 29 Style article “Can he come back?” asked, “How do you solve a problem like Al Franken?”

Mr. Franken, a former Democratic senator from Minnesota, was accused of inappropriate conduct with women. How about we treat him and his accusers lawfully and investigate the charges? The Senate passed on this opportunity. We are all the poorer for the failure to do so.

Emily Green, Baltimore