To be memorialized with a statue is the nearest thing to immortality — or so we imagine. But statues die, too, as Col. Heg’s came to know: the slow death of public forgetting. From the corners of his eyes, Heg saw generations hurrying past his pedestal, day after day, year after year, until it seemed no one even noticed he was there.

Some 2,000 people gathered for the dedication of Heg’s statue in 1926. They celebrated a war hero in his early 30s who led a regiment of immigrants from Scandinavia into the Union army in 1862. Heg fought his way down the Mississippi under Gen. John Pope, then across the South under Gen. William Rosecrans, to a battlefield in Georgia called Chickamauga. There, under the dusty sky of late September 1863, Heg raised his sword and led a charge that ushered him into glory — which, as statues know, is fleeting.

But here we are talking about Heg once more. His largely forgotten story has been hauled back into the news because protesters in Madison, for unexplained reasons, tore his statue down, dismembered it and dumped the bronze into a nearby lake.​

The impulse to destroy monuments feels radical to each new wave of revolutionaries. (Author Robert A. Heinlein observed a similar delusion when he wrote, “each generation thinks it invented sex.”) In fact, iconoclasm — the tearing down of icons — is as deeply ingrained in human nature as monument-making itself. Moses learned that his people had made a golden calf in his absence; he threw the statue into a fire and unleashed an orgy of violence that left 3,000 Israelites dead.

The practice was so common in ancient Rome that it had a specific name: “damnatio memoriae,” the condemnation of memory. During the Protestant Reformation, revolutionaries smashed stone carvings of saints and angels in churches across Europe. French radicals tore down a statue of King Louis XV — a sort of dry run for the subsequent guillotining of the king’s grandson, Louis XVI. Years ago, I found myself in a New York warehouse in the company of a massive statue of Joseph Stalin. He lay on wooden pallets, staring at the ceiling, having been torn from a pedestal in some former Soviet republic.

What all these stories have in common is that they are stories I can tell years, even centuries — even millennia — after the fact to readers who have some sense of the scenes and characters involved. The Golden Calf, the Emperor Domitian, the Catholic saints, the king of France and “Uncle Joe” Stalin weren’t erased from history when their statues toppled. Quite the opposite.

A leading scholar of the Roman damnatio memoriae, Charles W. Hedrick, remarks on what might be called the iconoclast’s dilemma: Those who destroy monuments create “significant omissions, gaps and erasures” that “call attention to what they conceal, and thus undermine their own express purpose.”

Protesters may find that ripping down statues creates a desire to know why those statues were raised in the first place. This exploration naturally leads to an assessment of the radicals themselves. The process can be historically clarifying, as in the case of Confederate monuments. Americans are asking whether the rebels’ effort to break up the United States to create a new nation more explicitly dedicated to white supremacy is one we wish to honor. By a wide majority, the answer is no — and the statues are coming down.

But then statues of Washington and Jefferson are ripped down, too, and many Americans begin to feel that something very complicated — the moral failures of otherwise consequential figures — is being reduced to absolutes. Or consider a different variety of complication: The statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington’s Lafayette Square is, quite apart from any merits of Jackson himself, an artistic masterpiece. Its future should be decided through reasoned discussion, not by ropes and sledgehammers.

Most people are leery of absolutists. And they are downright repulsed by vandals. The ruin of Heg’s statue burnished, rather than effaced, the memory of an immigrant volunteer who died in the fight for emancipation. ​But such a senseless act blemishes the protests.

This continuum, from peaceful protests to wanton destruction, is an arc traveled by iconoclasts through the ages. And it may illuminate the frequent failures of revolutionary movements. Destruction is easy, persuasion is difficult. The ground has shifted; the country can be persuaded to look at its past anew. Vandalism, however, will lose the argument.

