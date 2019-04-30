The April 27 news article “Pompeo unveils new ‘ethos’ statement to staff” reported on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s unveiling of a new “ethos statement” for State Department employees. Having checked the text on the department’s website, I noted a glaring omission.

As with other career services within the executive branch, Foreign Service officers are duty-bound to provide the decision-makers elected by the American people with the best, most honest policy analysis and recommendations they can offer. This obligation is paired with an equal commitment to implement faithfully the decisions the president and secretary of state make or to resign or seek reassignment if they cannot do so. This ethic is no different from that of career military and intelligence officers, or indeed from that of the experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Service and numerous other federal agencies. Serving the American people with integrity requires no less, and Mr. Pompeo ought to recognize that as a core value of the department he leads.

Ann Korky, Alexandria

The writer is a retired Foreign Service minister counselor.