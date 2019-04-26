The April 24 front-page article “Citizenship question may find favor on high court,” about the Supreme Court hearing on the inclusion of a citizenship question on the decennial census survey, quoted Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wondering, “ why doesn’t Congress prohibit the asking of a citizenship question in the same way that Congress has explicitly provided that no one can be compelled to provide religious information?”

The Roberts court has already judged the Voting Rights Act as unnecessary in guarding against voter suppression, opening the door to new measures to restrict the vote in states that had historically sought to prevent minority voters (who vote Democratic in large numbers) from exercising the franchise. The citizenship question is just another way to disadvantage the Democratic Party and those it represents.

Given the current administration’s open hostility toward immigrants, it should be no surprise that having to answer a question about their citizenship status will have a chilling effect on the willingness of immigrants who are not citizens to participate in the census. The end result would be a deliberate undercounting of our actual population and the denial of critical services for the areas of our nation that have the largest populations of such immigrants. These areas also just happen to be in “blue” states, which would experience a precipitous drop in the federal dollars they need and have a right to expect. Such an outcome would further tip the scales in favor of Republicans. Why, indeed.

Beverly Fairchild, Knoxville

In his April 24 Wednesday Opinion column, “Saving white hegemony, in four little steps,” Dana Milbank wrote that a citizenship question on the census form “would have the well-documented effect of reducing responses to the census by Latinos (from citizens and noncitizens alike).” Here’s a thought: How about if everybody, including Latinos, fills out the form, including the citizenship question, if there is one, and sends it in? The objection comes down to: but some Latinos don’t want to. So? God forbid that the obligations of citizenship or residency should include anything that anybody doesn’t want to do.

Keith Smith, Silver Spring