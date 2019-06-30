Regarding the June 27 news article “Speaking truth to Trump’s power is key for Democrats”:

While the Democratic candidates impressed me with good ideas to address our country’s ills, the debate convinced me the Democratic Party hasn’t grasped the massive change President Trump brought to politics.

The candidates sounded like 19th-century elocutionists telling plucky Horatio Alger stories. Mr. Trump is a modern performance artist: He engages the audience in banter, does imitations, mocks hecklers and the media, and says out loud what his audience is thinking. Mr. Trump’s audiences are entertained and leave thinking he gets them. In contrast, even the best of the Democratic candidates sound like a self-absorbed TED talk.

Democrats should study performers who engage their audience. Great performers speak directly to the audience, go off-script, state what their audience is feeling, make hecklers part of the show and make each fan feel appreciated.

The Democrats have good ideas to save our country. But the ideas are secondary to packing auditoriums and screens with loyal fans enjoying themselves and feeling the candidate really gets them. It’s about the voters in the audience, not the candidate.

Chris Centner, Reston

After two much-heralded but often muddled debates among this year’s Democratic Party contenders, it is time to reach an important conclusion: The current debate format for multiple candidates is not only impossible to control but also an embarrassing and demeaning display to the world of democracy run amok [“The candidates’ moments,” news, June 28]. Even with competent moderators, the eagerness of candidates to grab airtime by rudely interrupting, shouting or whining cannot be corralled. Microphones should be cut off after two-minute responses, period — end of debate.

Sarah C. Milam, Bethesda

