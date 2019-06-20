The June 18 front-page article “Gerrymandering ruling a win for Va. Democrats” should have added, “but a loss for democracy.”

The Supreme Court, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg writing for the 5-to-4 majority, held that the Republican leaders of the Virginia legislature lacked standing to sue and claim that racially gerrymandered districts would favor Democrats in the upcoming elections. The lack-of-standing issue turned on the fact that Attorney General Mark R. Herring, a Democrat, dropped his support for the Republican leaders.

As a retired lawyer who believes that gerrymandering is wrong regardless of the party perpetrating it, I believe the decision establishes an ill-conceived precedent. Gerrymandering suits no longer will be initiated by the minority-party legislators adversely affected by gerrymandering if the majority party attorney general refuses to represent them.

Based on the Supreme Court’s decision, the justices will dismiss pending cases and refuse new cases involving gerrymandering based on lack of standing, never having to reach the merits. Democracy that distorts representation is no democracy.

Ed Houry, Fairfax

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. thinks the Virginia House of Delegates should be able to have a say in how representatives are chosen. He used the analogy in his dissenting opinion that a “string quartet (has) an interest in the identity of its cellist.” I don’t know about Mr. Alito, but the last thing the public needs is legislators who sing in perfect harmony when their interests do not align with those of the majority of the public.

Sylvia Batong, Port Republic

