It’s so simple, President Trump. Don’t bemoan, berate and bully when you are asked to provide information to Congress. Be transparent. Provide the information requested without denials and drama. Quick and easy, end of story. Unless, of course, it isn’t.

Susan Tersoff, Rockville

President Trump and congressional Republicans are again adopting a strategy of “hiding in plain sight”: creating confusion and obfuscating facts, ethics and norms in an “Alice in Wonderland” “what is up is actually down” presidency.

This strategy has worked before (see the Mueller report):

• Keep the focus on “very bad” Joe Biden and demand an investigation of the former vice president;

• Paint the whistleblower as a partisan hack and a “very bad” person; make sure the whistleblower is irrelevant;

• Transpose the phone call to the Ukrainian president as a “win” for our fearless leader, who is fighting “very bad” corruption and challenging other counties to do their share;

• Blame anybody but Mr. Trump. (Hello, Rudolph W. Giuliani.)

In our Trump-world TV series, facts are suspect and dull, ethics are relative, norms are fungible, and sound bites are policy. All great TV, but in the language of the genre, to “improve their ratings,” Democrats need to beat him at his own game.

Patricia Aiken-O'Neill, Chevy Chase

Regarding the Sept. 23 news article “Whistleblower impasse puts protections in the spotlight”:

I was the first professor to file, as a whistleblower, a federal class-action complaint respecting sex discrimination in a U.S. university. After filing the complaint, I was immediately fired from my job as a young professor. This became a precedent-setting case after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found in my favor and took the case to federal court. It dragged through years of litigation in the late 1960s and early 1970s, during which time I was publicly ridiculed as a “communist,” an “agitator,” a “troublemaker,” etc. A detective hired by the university was parked in front of my home, and my phone line was tapped. My own Harvard doctoral adviser came to court to testify about the “unreliability of women.” He tried to make the path difficult for me in innumerable ways. No one in the country would hire me because I was widely known as a “troublemaker” and universities were afraid of me. It was sheer hell for years; I eventually had to move my family as far as New Mexico to get a job in a university where no one had heard of me.

Christiane L. Joost-Gaugier, Washington

Last week, The Post published remarks given by President Trump at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations [“President writes party playbook: Scorched earth,” front page, Sept. 27]. He said the person who told a whistleblower about his July phone call with the president of Ukraine was “close to a spy.” He then asked whether the assembled government workers and family members knew “what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

He said this about a mile from the place where, in 1776, the British army hanged Nathan Hale, a 21-year-old former schoolteacher. Hale had volunteered for George Washington’s army the year before and volunteered again to go behind British lines after the loss of Manhattan.

The British weren’t smart, in the long run, to execute the man who, as legend has it, regretted that he had but one life to give for his country. And Mr. Trump wasn’t smart to threaten patriotic and long-suffering public servants for having the nerve to tell the truth.

Robert Kimball, Alexandria