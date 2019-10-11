All the rights that Mr. Cipollone claims for the president are fully available in a trial before the Senate, just as they would be available in the trial of an indictment in a trial court.
Charles Fried, Cambridge, Mass.
The writer served as solicitor general of the
United States from 1985 to 1989
under President Ronald Reagan.
I find it ironic and appalling that congressional Republicans are so concerned about investigating corruption in Ukraine — and so determined to obstruct investigation of corruption in the White House.
Laurie Morissette, Heathsville, Va.
Michael Gerson was wrong in his Oct. 8 op-ed, “Corruption isn’t corruption when Trump says it’s not.” The problem is not that the Republicans “will be” implicated. It is that they already are. It has been clear from the start of this presidency that President Trump has engaged in a wide range of impeachable acts, from self-dealing to courting enemies of democracy around the world, to massive lies and attacks on our justice system. When Mr. Trump is finally discredited, we need to ask every Republican in Congress, “What did you know, and when did you know it?”
I hope Republicans will do the right thing and join in Mr. Trump’s impeachment, but even taking the right step at this late date should not be enough to cleanse them of the evil they so long supported.
Richard Dine, Silver Spring