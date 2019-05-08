The May 4 front-page article “From lab to table: Can cell-cultured meat win over Americans ? ” noted that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association jealously guards the use of the word “beef.” Very well; perhaps the producers of veggie burgers or cultured meats can come up with some other names. “Cruelty-free” is clear. How about “painless patties” for another?

Ellis Burruss, Brunswick, Md.

Regarding the May 3 Business article, “Beyond Meat, which sells plant-based foods, surges 163 percent after IPO”:

It is not surprising that Beyond Meat had a successful initial public offering, with the company valued at more than $3 billion . Plant-based meat options are expanding so rapidly that we need a scorecard to keep up. Burger King, Carl’s Jr., White Castle and many others are offering next-generation plant-based meat products. Shoppers can find new products everywhere from Whole Foods to Walmart. There is constant news of another successful debut (e.g., Burger King’s rapid expansion of the Impossible Whopper from test to nation), another outlet planning to add plant-based options, or another major investor or fundraising round for these companies. The smart move now for businesses and investors is to try to get ahead of the curve, even as the growth of this market accelerates.

Bruce Friedrich, Washington

The writer is the executive director of the Good Food Institute.