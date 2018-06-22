I found the June 19 Health & Science Perspective about current ovarian cancer treatments, “Ovarian cancer: Keep calm. Get married. Hope,” particularly relevant because my mother died of ovarian cancer in 1970. Clearly, great strides have been made since then.

The article said it is unacceptable “that there is still no test to catch ovarian cancer early.” There is no clear-cut test, that’s true. However, starting in 1970, I have received an annual pelvic ultrasound to detect changes to my ovaries. Once during that time, a polyp was found, removed and shown to be non-malignant. Blood tests are available, but they are not reliable for detecting ovarian cancer. Women with a family history of ovarian cancer should discuss with their doctors having a pelvic ultrasound.

Sara F. Anderson, Arlington