Achievement gaps compound over time and give way to the wealth disparities that make our country fragile and disconnected.

We still have time to act. Public policy has a part to play, with distance learning and radically extending the school year. But individuals can help, too. We can volunteer as tutors or mentors, virtually now and in person later. High-dosage tutoring by caring role models is proven to close achievement gaps.

We can find community and solidarity amid the quiet. In solidarity, we build a tighter social fabric that will make our nation more connected, equitable and resilient.

Lynsey Wood Jeffries, Washington

The writer is chief executive of Higher Achievement, an academic mentoring program.

Despite a hope and desire for a united nation under enlightened leadership in this time of crisis, it seems we are still living in Lilliput on the Potomac. After reading of the resignation of Office of Personnel Management Director Dale Cabaniss [“OPM director resigns after five months on the job,” news, March 19] and David Ignatius’s report of the most recent shake-up in the intelligence community [“Trump’s latest disruptive shake-up,” op-ed, March 19], I could not help but think of “Gulliver’s Travels.”

In the account of the voyage to Lilliput, Jonathan Swift described the “leaping and creeping” by which the tiny courtiers hoping to please their six-inch Emperor gain his favor. “The Emperor holds a Stick in his Hands, both ends parallel to the Horizon, while the Candidates advancing one by one, sometimes leap over the Stick, sometimes creep under it backwards and forwards several times.”

The reward for those with the “most Agility” is appointment to a position of honor and power. Skill at a kind of political limbo still seems to be the basis of reward in the administration of President Trump.

Laura Noell, Bethesda

In his March 19 Style column, “Streaming insanity? Hand me the remote,” Hank Stuever recommended people who are isolated at home to keep the television off. Is that realistic?

I suggest it isn’t when you are cooped up at home. Instead, though, I recommend we think of the great things we do have. Family and friends come to mind. Talk to them. Remember, this too will pass. Thank God that you are alive and healthy, when many are neither. Stay safe but keep yourself connected to the ones you love. Reach out to those you’ve forgotten, because the rat race is temporarily on hold. Think of this moment as an opportunity to connect, in small numbers of course. Do what you’ve been meaning to do for years but didn’t have the time or energy to do.

Most of all, try to give more than you take. There are many worse off than you. Find a way to help them. You will reap the rewards, in time, and you’ll find yourself happy right now.

Ayman Hakki, Falls Church

While the Republicans have finally recognized what has been obvious for weeks, they are offering a simplistic and horrifically expensive one-time fix of a single payment to some taxpayers and some businesses to address a complex, long-term problem. The Democrats should build on their proposal and counter with a $1 trillion proposal that focuses on long-term job creation.

Rather than taking a lesson from the wrong crisis — the 2008 crisis — take a lesson from the Depression. Use the $1 trillion or $2 trillion to create an infrastructure program that will create good, long-term jobs and address the country’s crumbling infrastructure. Such a program would address the problem of the loss of manufacturing jobs that the current administration has not solved. (Its rate of new manufacturing jobs is roughly that under the Obama administration.) It would also address the anticipated high rates of unemployment across all sectors of the economy.

Catherine Whiting, Kensington

“Grandpa jail” is spot-on. That phrase was quoted in the March 20 front-page article “Millions of grandparents are caretakers. Now, they find themselves at high risk,” about grandparents and grandchildren. So many grandparents are experiencing just such a jailed confinement from our children and grandchildren. Our adult children want to protect us, so they — along with our beloved grandchildren — physically keep their distance. FaceTime, texts, emails and phone calls are wonderful. But, oh, how I would love to snuggle with my 7-month-old grandson.