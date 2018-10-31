The Oct. 28 editorial “What’s at stake in the midterms” called on citizens to vote for candidates who would “stand up to [President] Trump’s brand of reactionary populism.” Sometimes it’s hard to tell amid all the hyperpartisan rhetoric who will actually govern in our best interest over the long term. I’m looking for candidates at every level who will earnestly use the best available data and the best available technology to develop and implement policies that take good care of our people and our planet. I’m looking for candidates who can listen despite all the shouting, find common ground with the opposition, bring us together and bring out the best in us.

This election is not just about Mr. Trump. It’s also about how we think about those who are different, how we recognize and solve problems and how we decide to act for the common good. We need to think about that and use our votes to change the trajectory before this aberration drags us all into the abyss.

Janet Gingold, Upper Marlboro