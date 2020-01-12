Jason Rezaian’s assessment of the importance of culture in his Jan. 8 Wednesday Opinion column, “Attacks on the very notion of Iran’s identity,” raised the question: Why would we expect a person with no appreciation of American culture or history to have any notion of its value elsewhere?

To a transactional President Trump, natural beauty and historic architecture are simply barriers to the development of golf courses and buildings. He does not invite to the White House the caliber of American musicians and artists we have seen in other administrations, preferring military bands instead. Mr. Trump views art as propaganda: a painting depicting him with his Republican predecessors or anything coated in gold to reflect his wealth and status. With little knowledge of U.S. history, he is not capable of understanding that a nation’s history is its identity and that destroying evidence of it is as much an act of war as destroying its people or economy. It is not elitist to believe art plays a pivotal role in preserving individual and collective contributions to the evolution of humanity. Mississippi blues and Ansel Adams photographs come to mind. But this concept is beyond Mr. Trump’s understanding, for humanity is not a concept that aligns with America — or Trump — first.

Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase

Four years ago, my wife and I were fortunate to visit the historic cultural sites mentioned by Jason Rezaian [“Attacks on the very notion of Iran’s identity,” Wednesday Opinion, Jan. 8)] and Philip Kennicott [“Trump’s threat to cultural sites is also a threat to our culture,” Style, Jan. 7]. These Iranian sites are indeed wonders of the ancient world and hallmarks of Persian history. It is a shame that, under current conditions, Americans cannot feel safe in such visits.

It is also truly unfortunate that we cannot experience the warmth of ordinary Iranians toward Americans. During our visit, we found that, once we were identified as Americans, chance contact led to requests for group photographs, offers of free food from vendors and invitations to embrace small children. Once he learned I had worked for NASA, a farm owner near Isfahan talked at length about space missions, saying repeatedly “only America could have done that.” In scores of trips abroad, we have never experienced warmer welcomes.

Obviously that would not be the case today, but we hope that before too long conditions will revert to those we found in Iran. There is nothing inherently evil about Iranians (or Americans, for that matter).

Bob Allnutt, Bethesda