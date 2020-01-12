Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase
Four years ago, my wife and I were fortunate to visit the historic cultural sites mentioned by Jason Rezaian [“Attacks on the very notion of Iran’s identity,” Wednesday Opinion, Jan. 8)] and Philip Kennicott [“Trump’s threat to cultural sites is also a threat to our culture,” Style, Jan. 7]. These Iranian sites are indeed wonders of the ancient world and hallmarks of Persian history. It is a shame that, under current conditions, Americans cannot feel safe in such visits.
It is also truly unfortunate that we cannot experience the warmth of ordinary Iranians toward Americans. During our visit, we found that, once we were identified as Americans, chance contact led to requests for group photographs, offers of free food from vendors and invitations to embrace small children. Once he learned I had worked for NASA, a farm owner near Isfahan talked at length about space missions, saying repeatedly “only America could have done that.” In scores of trips abroad, we have never experienced warmer welcomes.
Obviously that would not be the case today, but we hope that before too long conditions will revert to those we found in Iran. There is nothing inherently evil about Iranians (or Americans, for that matter).
Bob Allnutt, Bethesda