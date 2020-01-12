Jason Rezaian’s assessment of the importance of culture in his Jan. 8 Wednesday Opinion column, “ Attacks on the very notion of Iran’s identity ,” raised the question: Why would we expect a person with no appreciation of American culture or history to have any notion of its value elsewhere?

To a transactional President Trump, natural beauty and historic architecture are simply barriers to the development of golf courses and buildings. He does not invite to the White House the caliber of American musicians and artists we have seen in other administrations, preferring military bands instead. Mr. Trump views art as propaganda: a painting depicting him with his Republican predecessors or anything coated in gold to reflect his wealth and status. With little knowledge of U.S. history, he is not capable of understanding that a nation’s history is its identity and that destroying evidence of it is as much an act of war as destroying its people or economy. It is not elitist to believe art plays a pivotal role in preserving individual and collective contributions to the evolution of humanity. Mississippi blues and Ansel Adams photographs come to mind. But this concept is beyond Mr. Trump’s understanding, for humanity is not a concept that aligns with America — or Trump — first.