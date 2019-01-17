President Trump’s brief comments about immigration policy in his speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention are cause for great concern [ “ Trump promises farmers access to seasonal workers ,” news, Jan. 15]. When saying he will “actually make it easier” to hire foreign workers, he was not referring to granting immigration status to undocumented farmworkers or future farmworkers from abroad. He was referring to easing the requirements of the H-2A temporary foreign agricultural worker program, which allows agricultural employers with a labor shortage to hire foreign citizens on temporary, nonimmigrant work visas.

There is no limit on the number of H-2A visas issued each year. The program is growing rapidly; the Labor Department approved more than 242,000 H-2A jobs in 2018. Mr. Trump undoubtedly meant he’d make it “easier” to hire H-2A guest workers by slashing the H-2A program’s modest wage rates and labor protections. The challenges in agriculture and our broken immigration system should not be solved by granting farmers the right to exploit foreign citizens under an abusive guest worker program. Congress should pass bipartisan legislation that would allow current undocumented farmworkers and future farmworkers the opportunity to earn immigration status and citizenship.

Bruce Goldstein, Washington

The writer is president of Farmworker Justice.