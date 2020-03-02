“Vengeance” for what? The Times story didn’t say — though the United States acted in justified response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the paper’s own hometown (and on the Pentagon), which left more than 3,000 people dead.

The invasion began Oct. 7, 2001, duly authorized by Congress, and backed by allies such as Canada, Australia, Britain, France and Afghan militias. Its goal was to root out the al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for 9/11 and topple the Taliban Islamist fundamentalist dictatorship that sheltered them.

AD

AD

Long, long after those valid, finite objectives had been won — no small accomplishment — the United States and NATO allies remained, pursuing a more elusive project: a sustainable, reasonably democratic, pro-Western government in Kabul.

That effort has cost hundreds of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of lives — both American and (mostly) Afghan. Yet the U.S.-backed government controls only a third of the country and 46 percent of the population, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, with the rest either contested or under Taliban rule.

It is understandable that many Americans have lost track of what this more than 18-year-old war is, or was, about. Forty-five percent of us say the United States made the right decision by going into Afghanistan and 39 percent say it was wrong to do so, according to 2018 Pew Research Center poll.

AD

AD

And it is therefore understandable that President Trump would pursue a negotiated exit for the roughly 13,000 U.S. military personnel who remain. Any president would be tempted to try.

As far back as 2009, a top adviser to then-President Barack Obama urged him to slash what was at the time a 30,000-troop U.S. contingent, abandoning the goal of protecting Afghan civilians from the Taliban in favor of more limited drone strikes, special forces missions and bombing raids against al-Qaeda.

The top adviser? Vice President Joe Biden. We’ll never know what would have happened if Obama had adopted the Biden plan, just as we’ll never know what would have happened if President George W. Bush had decided to exit Afghanistan in 2002 after dealing what was, in hindsight, a permanently crippling blow to al-Qaeda — or if he had remained focused on Afghanistan rather than opening a costly new war with Iraq.

AD

AD

What we do know is that the strategy Obama adopted, a counterinsurgency campaign led by 100,000 troops, yielded mixed results.

And here we are. Trump’s approach — a U.S. pullout over the next 14 months in return for Taliban promises to shun terrorists and talk power-sharing with Kabul, with the United States reserving the right to hit terrorists — bears a passing resemblance to Plan Biden.

Also striking is its similarity to President Richard M. Nixon’s 1973 Paris Peace Accords, which got the United States out of Vietnam.

Just as Trump struck his Taliban deal with little input from Kabul, Nixon negotiated with North Vietnam over the heads of our allies in South Vietnam. Then, as now, the president’s goal was a politically beneficial way out of an “endless war” inherited from predecessors — not a long-term stabilization plan.

AD

AD

Fighting between North and South Vietnam paused but never really ended until April 30, 1975, when the North’s troops conquered Saigon; the United States, politically exhausted and distracted by Watergate, did nothing to stop them.

In Afghanistan, there are already reports of resumed Taliban attacks after a confidence-building week of violence “reduction” ended Saturday.

President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul is balking at the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners; the Taliban considers this part of its deal with Trump, but it’s one of Ghani’s few bargaining chips.

Though we must hope for the best, chances are Trump’s deal won’t prove more workable than the Paris Peace Accords. Afghan allies, including girls and women who enjoyed a measure of human rights in areas liberated from the Taliban, are at risk.

AD

AD

Yet war isn’t “working,” either. In December 1989, Spy, a brilliant but now defunct humor magazine, published a tournament-style bracket depicting historical conflicts as if they were NCAA basketball contests.

“The World Championship,” as Spy titled it, had Vietnam over the United States in one semifinal, in “overtime.” In the other, Afghanistan, which had previously beaten Britain, also in “overtime” (between 1838 and 1878), defeated the Soviet Union.

Spy pitted Vietnam against Afghanistan in the finals, but left a question mark in the space marked “Champs.”

Thirty-one years later, that satire has lost none of its relevance, or its sting.

AD

Read more: