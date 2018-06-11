Colbert I. King said in his June 9 op-ed, “Mr. Trump is no joke,” that it would be wrong to treat President Trump’s behavior as if it were that of an adolescent. Even adolescent is off by at least five years.

Mr. Trump’s behavior is that of a 6-year-old, standing alone in the schoolyard because no one will play with him. To get attention, he makes up stories, he lies, he cheats, and he demeans others. He’s nasty. In a typical scenario, the children still dislike and ignore him, but the teachers notice and now he gets attention. Fast-forward to his high school, college and a business career. There are precious few stories of him having any friends. In business, he still lies ­(overleveraged casino deals , as only one example). He blames others. He resorts to becoming his own fake public-relations person. His behavior is immature at best and destructive to the United States at worst. And he is still the immature 6-year-old who is never responsible for anything.

We are wrong to treat him as an adult. We need to start treating him as our child-president.

Karen Nelson, Arlington

Colbert I. King’s June 9 op-ed was a must-read. President Trump knows exactly what he is doing, which is why he is cultivating Russian President Vladimir Putin. We should stop asking ourselves why. Mr. Trump sees Russia as a place to make money, so he is paving the way for the future for himself and for his family and colleagues. Talk about oligarchs!