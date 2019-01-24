The Jan. 21 Metro article “Va. bill targets vaping, smoking” reported on a bipartisan effort to raise the purchasing age for tobacco products in Virginia to 21. Plaudits! It’s the right thing to do to protect children’s future health and ours. But, let me get this straight: Those under 21 would not be able to buy tobacco products, but they would still be able to buy unlimited numbers of shotguns and rifles. Hello, Richmond! Are you paying attention?

Carolyn Clark Miller, Alexandria

The Jan. 20 Metro article “GOP legislators in Va. reject Trump-backed ‘red flag’ gun bill,” about how gun-control bills are routinely killed in Virginia, should outrage every citizen who cares about public safety. The names of the legislators responsible, some included in the article, should be front and center in this year’s campaigns. I found particularly rich a comment by Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), a subcommittee member of the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee, who said, “Our goal is never to infringe on someone’s Second Amendment rights.” How Mr. Freitas squares that goal with his committee’s mission of protecting the public’s safety, I doubt even he could rationalize.

The November elections offer a rare good chance of ridding the statehouse of members whose thinking has fossilized on issues such as gun control. Legislators who vote against common-sense gun safety measures, such as universal background checks and “red flag” gun bills, serve the NRA’s interests, not the public’s. We should take down their names and spread the word of their legislative records to their constituents.

Dianne Snyder, Alexandria

The writer is a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense-Virginia.