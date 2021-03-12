We learned that leadership matters. When the coronavirus began spreading across the United States, former president Donald Trump responded with denial and deception. His refusal or inability to squarely confront the crisis, to communicate honestly about it and to marshal the power of government doomed the nation’s response to the gravest public health disaster in a century.

The pandemic showed the extent to which public health threats are truly global. What happens in Wuhan affects Worcester; a variant in Leeds is soon in Los Angeles. Strengthening disease surveillance must be a national and global priority.

AD

AD

The federal government has power if it acts with purpose. Mr. Trump passed the baton to a dysfunctional patchwork of states and localities, setting them against one another in the hunt for vital supplies. But he focused the government on Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. vaccine development drive. President Biden has since shown how to use the considerable horsepower of the federal government to get results in the accelerating vaccine rollout.

Everyone must remain in awe of the selfless heroism of countless nurses, doctors and first responders who rose to the occasion, laboring to utter exhaustion to save lives, wearing plastic garbage bags for protection when government couldn’t deliver gowns. Some lost their lives while trying to save the last breath of strangers. We owe them immense gratitude.

The stress of lockdowns and public health mandates unleashed a wave of popular resistance. A lesson here is that asking people for sacrifice in the larger interest of society is difficult to sustain, and must be accompanied by straight talk about the science and what works. Too many times in the past year, Mr. Trump and others pursued illusions and chimeras. Americans must always rededicate themselves to respecting the right of dissent, but at the same time learn to value the art of civility, of which there has been far too little in this volatile year.

AD

AD

The pandemic amplified the blatant inequalities that have persisted across generations in the United States, and offers an opportunity to address them more directly. With children and the elderly exposed and vulnerable, it underlined the need to support family caregivers. The meaning of work was redefined for millions of people, and families upended. One of the worst disruptions, not yet entirely understood or remedied, has been in education. How do we avoid all these costs the next time?

Amid all the loss and sorrow stands a reminder of the strength of an open society that encouraged innovation. The spirit of invention, building on a deep, long-standing commitment to basic research in biomedicine, made possible a remarkable achievement: the creation of highly efficacious vaccines, based on new technology, to save untold lives, and with unprecedented speed.

We cannot undo the damage, but we can begin to honor the sacrifice of the past year if we learn from the failures, harvest all that worked and make proper use of it to prepare for the next time.