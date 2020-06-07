Debra McDonald, Washington

AD

Regarding the June 2 Metro article “D.C. shops tally losses”:

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who speaks ever in the imperial “we” and excels politically at offending no one, claimed herself to be greatly offended and disheartened at the damage wrought by looters in downtown Washington over several nights. More so, she was outraged at the Trump folks clearing Lafayette Square as the 7 p.m. curfew approached. Yet, the reality is that had federal law enforcement not started the clearance process, the demonstrators would never have left.

AD

D.C. police did little to stop the looting and destruction. President Trump threatened to take over D.C. law enforcement. More than a few of the destroyed local businesses probably wish he would.

AD

And the District wants to become a state?

John Sparkman, Washington

The June 5 headlines “Republican critiques of Trump grow” [front page] and “Mattis’s rebuke has GOP officials taking sides — or ducking” [news] suggested that there have been wholesale Republican criticisms of the president when, as both articles properly acknowledged, quite the opposite is the case. The real story, of course, is how virtually the entire GOP continues to kowtow to the president, despite his daily assaults on the truth, the law, the Constitution and, most recently, his own citizens. Even the Bible is no longer sacrosanct.

AD

There’s one answer, and George F. Will expressed it in his June 2 op-ed, “Four more years of this?”: President Trump must be removed, and so must his congressional enablers, including the entire feckless GOP, save a few voices crying in the wilderness.

AD

Ed Rader, Alexandria

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has been widely criticized for his recent use of the term “battlespace.” In the circumstances, however, his use of the term is accurate — perhaps more accurate than he realizes. President Trump and those who cravenly carry out his every command are at war with a broad spectrum of the American people, with the right to peaceably assemble and petition for a redress of grievances and with the rule of law.

Chris Schumann, Washington

Jim Mattis’s revelations about his tenure as secretary of defense under President Trump aren’t surprising, but why now, after 18 months? This is tantamount to witnessing a murder and waiting until the person continued to destroy more lives before stepping forward.

AD

AD

When your country needed you the most, why did you wait?

Gay Pirozzi, Washington

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) is right: It is unfair to blame President Trump for every wrong in the United States [“Mattis’s rebuke has GOP officials taking sides — or ducking,” news, June 5]. Mr. Graham, who would know something about “easy, cheap politics,” deserves some of the blame, too.

Matthew Malamud, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

In the June 5 news article “Barr defends protest response, acknowledges ‘long-standing’ police concerns,” Attorney General William P. Barr was quoted as saying, “Our free society still depends on the rule of law.” The First Amendment to the Constitution includes “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Mr. Barr’s sworn oath in taking office begins “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

AD

AD

Mr. Barr stated that he ordered the June 1 unprovoked attack on the primarily peaceful assembly of U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment right in Lafayette Square. Therefore, Mr. Barr not only failed to protect that right but also ordered a forceful denial of that right, in direct contravention of his sworn duty. There is nothing subtle about this conclusion. The only honorable course is for Mr. Barr to resign his high office.

Robert A. Morse, Washington

In his June 4 op-ed, “A mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote that “the evidence is all around us that [President] Trump has failed to eliminate the democratic antibodies that have come to our nation’s rescue before.”

AD

The fact that he was elected president in the first place should cause us to ponder the health of our “democratic antibodies.” If our democratic antibodies were grown in the petri dish of typical U.S. history curriculums — as mine were (I’m 58) — then I’ve never heard of Tulsa 1921, Wilmington 1898 or the Red Summer of 1919. They existed in February’s segregated history curriculums probably, but not in my little (white) petri dish of mostly American greatness.

AD

And therein lies the problem: We don’t really understand our own indoctrinated racism because we know so little about our history. We like our Fourth of July origin story, followed by the highlight reel of successes and capped off by our 1969 lunar landing; we even wax intellectually sophisticated by conceding that Thomas Jefferson was a “complex man.”

Those democratic antibodies that Mr. Trump failed to eliminate may rescue us, but we should strive to supplement them with truth serums heretofore lacking in our historical diet.

AD