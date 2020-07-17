The virus spreads person-to-person in close contact. When people cough, sneeze or shout, they expel the virus in different amounts and sizes. Research shows it is usually carried in small respiratory droplets, say five microns or larger. When inhaled, they can infect anew. These respiratory droplets usually fall to the ground within three to six feet. To mitigate the spread, keeping a distance helps, and face masks can be highly effective, blocking the droplets from being inhaled or exhaled.

It is also evident the virus can be picked up from surfaces, so hand-washing is also essential.

AD

AD

For understandable reasons, public anxiety has risen lately about another possibility, that the virus can linger for hours in the air. This suggests that airborne virus particles, very tiny, smaller than five microns, might be exhaled and remain suspended and swirl like dust or pollen. A group of 239 scientists and engineers led by Lidia Morawska and Donald K. Milton recently appealed in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases for more attention to be given to this possibility. The implications could be unsettling and disruptive: Masks might be useless against such small particles; social distancing worthless at six feet; classrooms, stores and officers requiring major new control measures, such as upgraded ventilation.

Some viruses do succeed at lingering in the air — measles can remain contagious in a closed space for two hours. Fortunately, the scientific evidence so far shows the coronavirus does not behave like measles. Michael Klompas and colleagues note in the Journal of the American Medical Association that, before migitation efforts, the coronavirus reproduction number was estimated to be about 2.5, meaning that each infected person went on to infect an average of two to three others, similar to influenza, and quite different from measles, which has a reproduction number closer to 18.

However, a series of factors can come together that do create super-spreading events in which airborne spread plays a role. These events are often the outcome of a combination of poor ventilation, limited enclosed space, and longer duration and greater intensity of exposure. Recent examples include a choir practice, the tight quarters of a warship, and numerous nightclubs. These bursts may be less frequent than other transmission events, but they pack a punch.

AD

AD

Bottom line: You probably won’t catch the coronavirus from a street breeze. But think twice about what’s under your control. Wear a mask, wash hands, open the windows, avoid enclosed, crowded spaces, and at least for now, skip the nightclub.