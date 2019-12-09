Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby on Tuesday announced that 25 members, or about half, of an elite tactical unit tasked with maintaining order in state-run jails faced charges that they assaulted and threatened detainees at correctional facilities, tampered with evidence and falsified documents. The indictment portrays the officers who worked in Baltimore facilities as operating as a “criminal gang” that used violence and threats to maintain “dominance of its operational territory.”

The indictment brings to more than 200 the number of Maryland corrections officers, inmates and civilian accomplices who have been criminally charged in prison corruption cases in the past four years. It is good that law enforcement authorities have been aggressive in going after wrongdoing. But the challenge confronting the state is how to change a system and a culture that have given rise to rampant criminality.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told the Baltimore Sun that the administration has made prison a priority since his first days in office, pointing to the decisions to close the “scandal-riddled” Baltimore City Detention Center and provide funds for more prosecutors, investigators and corrections officers. “Changing any entrenched culture takes time,” said spokesman Mike Ricci.

There is no question that corrections officers have extremely hard jobs. Those in Maryland have long complained about understaffing, forced overtime and low pay given the dangerous conditions they work in. But as Del. Luke H. Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) observed to the Sun in reference to assaults on 25 detainees alleged in Tuesday’s indictment, that doesn’t “give them permission to beat the crap out of people.” When the General Assembly convenes in January, one of its first orders of business should be taking a hard look at the corrections system and determining what other changes need to be made.

