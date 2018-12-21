In 1988, I was director of a Justice Department-funded grant to persuade jails to establish drug-treatment programs for inmates. I spoke about this at conferences and workshops whenever I could, telling the audience: “Most of the people in these facilities will be coming out relatively soon and returning to their communities, many to your neighborhoods. How do you want them to come out?”

It’s 30 years later, and, as Michael Gerson wrote in his Dec. 18 op-ed, “You should care about what happens behind prison walls,” “most prisoners — numbering more than 700,000 each year — will come back to communities.” He called it “insanity” to expect an inmate treated like a “caged animal” to become a productive citizen. True in 1988; true in 2018.

As a criminologist, I fail to comprehend this inability to understand that the point of incarceration is to remove one’s freedom of movement, not to make prisoners’ lives a living hell. For example, a recent U.S. Marshals Service report on the Cuyahoga County Jail noted that there were 55 suicide attempts in one year.

What will it take, as Mr. Gerson wrote, for people “to care what happens in U.S. jails and prisons”? Any suggestions?

Susan R. Paisner, Silver Spring