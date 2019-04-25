Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), an announced candidate for president, has proposed making public college tuition-free for millions [“Warren introduces plan to tackle student debt and make public college free,” news, April 23]. For the past eight years, we have systematically saved and invested tens of thousands of dollars in Maryland 529 plans to offset the cost of higher education for our three grandchildren, the oldest of whom is only 8. Evidently, we are not alone. The College Savings Plans Network reports that as of mid-2018, Americans had invested almost $330 billion in 529 plans.

Does Ms. Warren propose refunding those billions with interest to families who have chosen to save for their children’s education rather than relying on Democratic Party freebies? Or would she find a way to confiscate 529 plan savings to help pay for her largesse?

William E. Fallon, Gaithersburg