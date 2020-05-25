PRIMARY ELECTIONS in the District and Montgomery County will be held June 2, but because of the pandemic, in-person voting has been curtailed, with limited polling places, and officials are urging people to vote by mail.

In the District, voters must request a mail-in primary ballot, and the deadline for those requests is Tuesday. Early voting at limited centers in the District started Friday and will continue until June 1. In Maryland, primary ballots have been mailed to registered voters. Information for D.C. voters is available at the D.C. Board of Elections website (or by calling 202-741-5283), and information for Montgomery voters is available at the Montgomery County Board of Elections website.

For D.C. Council, The Post has endorsed:

Ward 2: Brooke Pinto

Ward 4: Brandon T. Todd

Ward 7: Vincent C. Gray

Ward 8: Mike Austin

For Montgomery County Board of Education, The Post has endorsed:

At-Large: Lynne Harris

District 4: Shebra L. Evans

Read more: