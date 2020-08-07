The rational response for both Democrats and White House negotiators dickering over additional economic support would be to stay focused on the big picture. And the big picture is that the United States economy is still in deep trouble. Total employment is 13 million below what it was in February, the last full month before the pandemic-related shutdowns of businesses began. Whatever view you take of the latest numbers, the fact remains that the economy is too weak to recover its lost ground without another substantial injection of federal money.

Yet the impasse continues between congressional Democrats, who previously supported a $3.4 trillion package, and the White House, whose position is in flux but was at least partly defined in a $1.1 trillion bill unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last month. In hindsight, everyone would have been better off if Mr. McConnell had engaged earlier this year. Sensing the national political tide flowing their way, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are driving a hard bargain, refusing, for now, to compromise on a key issue: how to renew the $600-per-week unemployment insurance (UI) supplement. President Trump, desperate for negotiating leverage, and a political comeback, is talking about executive action to impose the GOP’s favored version of UI, which would renew the supplement at a reduced rate. Even if this can be done lawfully — a doubtful proposition — it would be no substitute for a permanent fix on UI and other pressing needs.

In our view, the country’s priorities are clear: a renewal of unemployment benefits at a higher rate than normal without disincentives to work; funding to help state and local governments offset reduced revenue; support for small businesses; money for safe school reopenings where possible; cash to enable elections to take place safely and fairly in this unique public health environment; and an enhancement to housing and nutrition programs, targeted at the poorest Americans.

Though a faction of congressional Republicans oppose more such spending, based on their sporadic concern for the federal debt, others recognize the need — if only to aid the party’s dwindling chances of holding the White House and Senate. Thus, there is more room for agreement than it may appear. Democratic leaders on Friday indicated a willingness to reduce their bill’s cost by $1 trillion over 10 years, if Republicans would raise theirs by the same amount. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates a fresh $2 trillion could close the gap in output between the economy’s full potential, and what output would be under current law, over the next two years (given reasonable assumptions about the “multiplier effect” of federal spending). It’s a place to start when the talks get serious, which they should have long ago.

