The June 18 news article “Bill Weld is mounting a primary challenge to Trump, but few are taking note” informed us that Republicans do not stand up to President Trump because they fear “the wrath of the White House or Trump’s devoted followers.” This is supposed to be explanatory, but think what it implies. U.S. combat soldiers risk their lives to serve their country, but Republican leaders will not risk their jobs. This is not irrational if a Senate seat is worth more than a soldier’s life. How much more — 10 lives? A thousand? About 225,000 U.S. military personnel are deployed abroad, but all they have to lose is their lives. Republicans must think those lives are cheap compared with a Senate seat.

Jay Peterzell, Takoma Park

