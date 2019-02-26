In a Local Opinions piece three years ago, I wrote that Virginia’s vehicle safety inspection program cannot be shown to increase vehicle or public safety. Apparently, our elected officials and AAA don’t feel compelled to offer corroboration that the program has benefits.

In the Feb. 24 Metro article “Va. vehicle inspection fee may rise,” Del. Tim Hugo (R-Fairfax) stated, Inspections “not only keep our cars safe, they keep us safe.” John Townsend, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, doubled down, saying, “In our view, vehicle safety inspections help reduce avoidable crashes and traffic-related injuries and deaths on our roadways.” Neither provided data or any study substantiating these claims.

By contrast, I cited a 2015 study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office that “examined the effect of inspection programs on crash rates related to vehicle component failure, but showed no clear influence.” What’s more curious than Mr. Hugo’s position is AAA’s change of position without evidence. Three years ago, AAA Public Affairs Vice President Mike Wright said, “Nobody can prove with any degree of certainty that spending the money . . . actually produces desired results.”

Now, I could make the assertion that Mr. Hugo’s support is bolstered by contributions from the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and that AAA’s stance is influenced by its business interests in vehicle inspection services and the resultant repairs required to pass inspection. But I can’t show causality. Neither, I suspect, can they in the program’s defense.

Mark Gibson, Fairfax