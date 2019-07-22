A Tibetan nun cries as she attends a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi on March 10. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

Regarding the July 14 editorial “China’s concentration camps for children”:

I recently returned from China and Tibet. What was written about Xinjiang is also happening in Tibet. Everywhere, there are armed guards, military trucks and tanks. Boarding schools are being built to educate the young only in Mandarin. The Chinese are trying, and have been for years, to destroy the Tibetan culture, which is rich in history, language, architecture and dress. There might not be another Dalai Lama, but he is revered there. Every home has to have a picture of Xi Jinping. If it doesn’t, people can be taken away, imprisoned, tortured and perhaps never heard from again.

We need to pray for all these people.

Katie Barney, Easton, Md.

