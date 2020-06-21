The Southern elite framed slavery and the repressive society that followed in terms of Northern oppression. Many non-slaveholders and their descendants who fought for the South were enthralled with this myth. It was easier to justify loyalty to a state rather than a relatively new union wracked many times by slavery-related crises. Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution were compromises between freedom and the reality of slavery.

The challenge is to find a concept that respects the non-slaveholders who fought for the South without glorifying the elite who put money over morals. You will not begin the long-delayed reconciliation by making martyrs of the Confederate symbols and not replacing them with something more constructive. A herculean challenge to be sure.

AD

AD

Ira Silverman, Rockville

The longest-tenured senator in history, Robert C. Byrd, from my home state of West Virginia, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan who admitted recruiting hundreds of members into its ranks. Who knows how many of today’s members joined because of him directly or indirectly. In West Virginia alone there are more than 50 buildings with his name on them, yet I have not heard one statement by any Democrat or Republican about taking away his name from those buildings.

Even though he denounced the organization, his history with them will always be.

Robert Canterbury, Alexandria

In his June 17 Sports column, “The Redskins’ name is the shameful statue of the NFL. It’s time to tear it down.” Barry Svrluga referenced renaming Fort Bragg to honor an American hero. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was the quintessential American hero. During his five years in captivity in Vietnam, McCain was tortured and repeatedly offered release. He turned down release because fellow prisoners weren’t included. That act defines heroism despite the opinion of the current commander in chief.

AD

AD

I’m aware that there’s a destroyer in the U.S. fleet named for McCain, but I’d also name the fort in North Carolina for him rather than for a middling general who fought against the United States.

Lawrence R. Glaser, Olney

Virginia has begun the painful process of shedding its memorials to Confederate generals and soldiers. This would be a good time to reconsider places and roads that commemorate more modern Virginia segregationists. In particular, I am offended by seeing arch-segregationist Harry Flood Byrd Jr.’s name on Virginia Route 7 between Tysons and Leesburg.

Byrd was the author of “massive resistance” to school desegregation; he supported poll taxes and literacy tests; and he opposed the integration of the armed forces. Naming a major highway for him is inappropriate in today’s Virginia.

AD

AD

It is risky to name something for a living person. Nonetheless, as a native of Virginia, I would like to suggest that Route 7 be renamed the Senator John Warner Highway. I’m sure there are other Virginians worthy of the honor. It’s time to start the discussion.